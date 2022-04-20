West Hollywood & Mid-City

Welcome to West Hollywood (WeHo), an independent city with way more personality (some might say frivolity) than its 1.9-sq-mile frame might suggest. Upscale and low-rent (but rising), gay fabulous and Russian-ghetto chic, this is a bastion of LA’s fashionista best and home to some of the trashiest shops you'll ever see.

Mid-City, to the south and east, encompasses the Miracle Mile (home to some of the best museums in the west), the Orthodox-Jewish-meets-hipster Fairfax district and the legendary rock, punk and vintage shopping strip of Melrose Ave.

Explore West Hollywood & Mid-City

  • Los Angeles County Museum of Art

    The depth and wealth of the collection at the largest museum in the western US is stunning. LACMA holds all the major players – Rembrandt, Cézanne,…

  • P

    Petersen Automotive Museum

    A four-story ode to the auto, the Petersen Automotive Museum is a treat even for those who can’t tell a piston from a carburetor. A headlights-to-brake…

  • O

    Original Farmers Market

    Long before the city was flooded with farmers markets, there was the farmers market. Fresh produce, roasted nuts, doughnuts, cheeses, blini – you’ll find…

  • La Brea Tar Pits & Museum

    Mammoths, saber-toothed cats and dire wolves roamed LA's savanna in prehistoric times. We know this because of an archaeological trove of skulls and bones…

  • S

    Sunset Strip

    A visual cacophony of billboards, giant ad banners and neon signs, the sinuous stretch of Sunset Blvd running between Laurel Canyon and Doheny Dr has been…

  • S

    Schindler House

    The former home and studio of Vienna-born architect Rudolph Schindler (1887–1953) offers a fine primer on the modernist elements that so greatly…

  • C

    CBS Television City

    North of the Farmers Market is CBS, where game shows, talk shows, soap operas and other programs are taped, often before a live audience, including the…

  • C

    Craft Contemporary

    This well-respected, intimate, three-story museum features an eclectic mix of world-renowned and local up-and-coming artists in the folk and craft art…

  • P

    Pacific Design Center

    Interior design is big in WeHo, with more than 120 trade-only showrooms at the Pacific Design Center and dozens more in the surrounding Avenues of Art &…

