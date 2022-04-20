The depth and wealth of the collection at the largest museum in the western US is stunning. LACMA holds all the major players – Rembrandt, Cézanne,…
West Hollywood & Mid-City
Welcome to West Hollywood (WeHo), an independent city with way more personality (some might say frivolity) than its 1.9-sq-mile frame might suggest. Upscale and low-rent (but rising), gay fabulous and Russian-ghetto chic, this is a bastion of LA’s fashionista best and home to some of the trashiest shops you'll ever see.
Mid-City, to the south and east, encompasses the Miracle Mile (home to some of the best museums in the west), the Orthodox-Jewish-meets-hipster Fairfax district and the legendary rock, punk and vintage shopping strip of Melrose Ave.
Explore West Hollywood & Mid-City
- Los Angeles County Museum of Art
The depth and wealth of the collection at the largest museum in the western US is stunning. LACMA holds all the major players – Rembrandt, Cézanne,…
- PPetersen Automotive Museum
A four-story ode to the auto, the Petersen Automotive Museum is a treat even for those who can’t tell a piston from a carburetor. A headlights-to-brake…
- OOriginal Farmers Market
Long before the city was flooded with farmers markets, there was the farmers market. Fresh produce, roasted nuts, doughnuts, cheeses, blini – you’ll find…
- La Brea Tar Pits & Museum
Mammoths, saber-toothed cats and dire wolves roamed LA's savanna in prehistoric times. We know this because of an archaeological trove of skulls and bones…
- SSunset Strip
A visual cacophony of billboards, giant ad banners and neon signs, the sinuous stretch of Sunset Blvd running between Laurel Canyon and Doheny Dr has been…
- SSchindler House
The former home and studio of Vienna-born architect Rudolph Schindler (1887–1953) offers a fine primer on the modernist elements that so greatly…
- CCBS Television City
North of the Farmers Market is CBS, where game shows, talk shows, soap operas and other programs are taped, often before a live audience, including the…
- CCraft Contemporary
This well-respected, intimate, three-story museum features an eclectic mix of world-renowned and local up-and-coming artists in the folk and craft art…
- PPacific Design Center
Interior design is big in WeHo, with more than 120 trade-only showrooms at the Pacific Design Center and dozens more in the surrounding Avenues of Art &…
Latest Stories from West Hollywood & Mid-City
Top attractions
These are our favorite local haunts, touristy spots, and hidden gems throughout West Hollywood & Mid-City.
See
Los Angeles County Museum of Art
The depth and wealth of the collection at the largest museum in the western US is stunning. LACMA holds all the major players – Rembrandt, Cézanne,…
See
Petersen Automotive Museum
A four-story ode to the auto, the Petersen Automotive Museum is a treat even for those who can’t tell a piston from a carburetor. A headlights-to-brake…
See
Original Farmers Market
Long before the city was flooded with farmers markets, there was the farmers market. Fresh produce, roasted nuts, doughnuts, cheeses, blini – you’ll find…
See
La Brea Tar Pits & Museum
Mammoths, saber-toothed cats and dire wolves roamed LA's savanna in prehistoric times. We know this because of an archaeological trove of skulls and bones…
See
Sunset Strip
A visual cacophony of billboards, giant ad banners and neon signs, the sinuous stretch of Sunset Blvd running between Laurel Canyon and Doheny Dr has been…
See
Schindler House
The former home and studio of Vienna-born architect Rudolph Schindler (1887–1953) offers a fine primer on the modernist elements that so greatly…
See
CBS Television City
North of the Farmers Market is CBS, where game shows, talk shows, soap operas and other programs are taped, often before a live audience, including the…
See
Craft Contemporary
This well-respected, intimate, three-story museum features an eclectic mix of world-renowned and local up-and-coming artists in the folk and craft art…
See
Pacific Design Center
Interior design is big in WeHo, with more than 120 trade-only showrooms at the Pacific Design Center and dozens more in the surrounding Avenues of Art &…
Guidebooks
Learn more about West Hollywood & Mid-City
Uncover the heart of travel and be inspired to see new sights with one of Lonely Planet’s in-depth, award-winning guidebooks.