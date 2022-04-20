Welcome to West Hollywood (WeHo), an independent city with way more personality (some might say frivolity) than its 1.9-sq-mile frame might suggest. Upscale and low-rent (but rising), gay fabulous and Russian-ghetto chic, this is a bastion of LA’s fashionista best and home to some of the trashiest shops you'll ever see.

Mid-City, to the south and east, encompasses the Miracle Mile (home to some of the best museums in the west), the Orthodox-Jewish-meets-hipster Fairfax district and the legendary rock, punk and vintage shopping strip of Melrose Ave.