One of the most delightful, inspirational spots in LA, the Huntington is rightly a highlight of any trip to California thanks to a world-class mix of art,…
Pasadena & the San Gabriel Valley
One could argue that there's more blue-blood, meat-eating, robust Americana in Pasadena than in all other LA neighborhoods combined. Here you'll find a community with a preppy old soul, a historical perspective, an appreciation for art and jazz and a progressive undercurrent. The Rose Parade and Rose Bowl football game may have given Pasadena its long-lasting fame, but it’s the spirit of this genteel city and its location beneath the lofty San Gabriel Mountains that make it a charming and attractive place to visit year-round.
Explore Pasadena & the San Gabriel Valley
Top attractions
These are our favorite local haunts, touristy spots, and hidden gems throughout Pasadena & the San Gabriel Valley.
See
Huntington Library, Art Collections & Botanical Gardens
One of the most delightful, inspirational spots in LA, the Huntington is rightly a highlight of any trip to California thanks to a world-class mix of art,…
See
Gamble House
This mansion in northwest central Pasadena has been called one of the 10 most architecturally significant homes in America. The 1908 masterpiece of…
See
Norton Simon Museum
Rodin’s The Burghers of Calais standing guard by the entrance is only a mind-teasing overture to the full symphony of art in store at this exquisite…
See
Los Angeles County Arboretum & Botanic Garden
It’s easy to spend hours amid the global vegetation, waterfalls, spring-fed lake and historic buildings of this fantastic, rambling, 127-acre park…
See
Kidspace Children's Museum
Kidspace is one of the best children's museums we've seen, with hands-on exhibits, outdoor learning areas and gardens luring the single-digit set. It…
See
California Institute of Technology
With 34 Nobel laureates among its faculty and alumni (not to mention that it's the fictional setting of TV's The Big Bang Theory), it’s no surprise that…
See
Mt Wilson Observatory
As you drive into the Angeles National Forest take the Red Box Rd turn-off, which, 5 miles later, dead ends atop 5715ft Mt Wilson. Operating since 1904,…
See
Descanso Gardens
The 160-acre Descanso Gardens put on a dazzling show all year, but especially in January and February when some 34,000 camellias, some as tall as 20ft,…
See
San Gabriel Mission
In 1781, settlers departed from this mission to found El Pueblo de Los Angeles in today’s Downtown area. Set about 3 miles southeast of Pasadena in the…
