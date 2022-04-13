© Halbergman / Getty Images

Pasadena & the San Gabriel Valley

One could argue that there's more blue-blood, meat-eating, robust Americana in Pasadena than in all other LA neighborhoods combined. Here you'll find a community with a preppy old soul, a historical perspective, an appreciation for art and jazz and a progressive undercurrent. The Rose Parade and Rose Bowl football game may have given Pasadena its long-lasting fame, but it’s the spirit of this genteel city and its location beneath the lofty San Gabriel Mountains that make it a charming and attractive place to visit year-round.

Explore Pasadena & the San Gabriel Valley

Top attractions

These are our favorite local haunts, touristy spots, and hidden gems throughout Pasadena & the San Gabriel Valley.

  • See

    Gamble House

    This mansion in northwest central Pasadena has been called one of the 10 most architecturally significant homes in America. The 1908 masterpiece of…

  • See

    Norton Simon Museum

    Rodin’s The Burghers of Calais standing guard by the entrance is only a mind-teasing overture to the full symphony of art in store at this exquisite…

  • See

    Kidspace Children's Museum

    Kidspace is one of the best children's museums we've seen, with hands-on exhibits, outdoor learning areas and gardens luring the single-digit set. It…

  • See

    California Institute of Technology

    With 34 Nobel laureates among its faculty and alumni (not to mention that it's the fictional setting of TV's The Big Bang Theory), it’s no surprise that…

  • See

    Mt Wilson Observatory

    As you drive into the Angeles National Forest take the Red Box Rd turn-off, which, 5 miles later, dead ends atop 5715ft Mt Wilson. Operating since 1904,…

  • See

    Descanso Gardens

    The 160-acre Descanso Gardens put on a dazzling show all year, but especially in January and February when some 34,000 camellias, some as tall as 20ft,…

  • See

    San Gabriel Mission

    In 1781, settlers departed from this mission to found El Pueblo de Los Angeles in today’s Downtown area. Set about 3 miles southeast of Pasadena in the…

