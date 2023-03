The Institute is an nonprofit that runs educational and preservation programs on 2400 acres that include the ʻIole ahupuaʻa (traditional land division), as well as historic sites associated with Elias Bond, a New England clergymen who was a big mover and shaker in colonial Kohala; these latter sites constitute the Bond Historic District. Make a donation and wander around a series of paths that connect the Bond buildings and give a taste of North Kohala's lush wilderness.