In 1855 Protestant missionaries Elias and Ellen Bond built this church on their vast estate. It's not a must-see, but the towering banyan trees and peaceful macadamia-nut orchards surrounding the church make it a scenic detour, and history and religion scholars will appreciate this preserved slice of 19th-century early Hawaii Christianity. The church is 900yd up ʻIole Rd, which is on the mauka (inland) side of the highway between the 23- and 24-mile markers.