All of the funky, organic, crunchy goodness of North Kohala is sold by all of its funky, organic, crunchy characters at this weekly farmers market, held under the shade of the huge banyan tree off Hawi Rd. Pick up honey, mushrooms or sweet potatoes, listen to live music and generally revel in the region's idiosyncrasies. The first two hours are usually the busiest, and some vendors sell out before noon.