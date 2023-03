This seaside park offers a covered picnic area with welcome shade, few people and public toilets. It is simple and clean, with nice coastal and Maui views and a little scalloped bay of blue water. The water is often clear, but the coast is rocky; thus, fishing, snorkeling and diving are popular, but swimming is not recommended. Beware of lots of mosquitoes and kiawe thorns. Camping by permit. Turn at mile marker 16.