Mauʻumae Beach

What’s not to love about Mauʻumae (pronounced Mao-oo-my)? It has white sand, teal water, shady trees and protected waters – and is even more private than Kaunaʻoa Bay. Locals are proprietary about this gem, and for good reason. There’s good snorkeling on either end of the bay. Only 10 parking spots are given out, so arrive by 9am on weekdays, and possibly earlier on weekends. You can also walk here from Spencer Beach Park to the north; it's about a quarter-mile hike.

To get here, go toward Mauna Kea Beach Hotel, turn right on Kamahoi and cross two wooden bridges. Look for telephone pole number 22 on the left and park next to the other cars. Walk down the trail to the Ala Kahakai sign and turn left toward the beach.