Pua Ka ʻIlima ʻO Kawaihae

This park, which seems to be in a perpetual state of work-in-progress, encompasses 1.4 acres of beach by the Kawaihae breakwater and is the most accessible surfing spot in the area. Historical tidbit: Kawaihae was once a seat of royal Hawaiian power, and one of Kamehameha's wives, Ka‘ahumanu, was an avid surfer. The park speaks to this legacy and heritage of the royal Hawaiian sport, and park management advocates for increased surfing infrastructure in the area.