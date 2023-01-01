Spencer Beach Park

Shallow, sandy and gentle, this beach lacks the dramatic sweep of Mauna Kea or Hapuna, but it's ideal for kids and popular with local families. Come to swim rather than to snorkel; the waters are slightly silty due to being close to Kawaihae Harbor (to the north). Located off the Akoni Pule Hwy just north of the 2-mile marker, the park has a lifeguard, picnic tables, barbecue grills, restrooms, showers, drinking water and campsites (permit required).

The campsites are exposed and crowded together, but it's the best camping beach north of Kona.