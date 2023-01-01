This lovely powdering of white sand is a local favorite but remains somewhat off the tourist radar. Both family-friendly and gay-friendly, its calm, protected waters are ideal for a bout of casual snorkeling. Around the boundary of the beach, copses of shady trees provide welcome relief from the sun. The rocky protrusions that stick out above water at either end of the beach are best for snorkeling. Restrooms and showers are available; there are no lifeguards.

It costs $5 to park here for non-residents; note this fee doesn't cover parking at nearby Hapuna Beach.