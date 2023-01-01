Holoholokai Beach Park

Forget about sand and enjoy picnicking and strolling at this pleasantly uncrowded beach, blanketed by chunks of coral and lava. Facilities include restrooms, showers, drinking water, picnic tables and grills. The swimming is OK, but the shore rocky, so if you need a dip, you may want to head to one of the area's other beaches.

To get here, take Mauna Lani Dr and veer right at the circle; turn right on the marked road immediately before the Fairmont Orchid.

The trail to the Puako petroglyphs starts here.