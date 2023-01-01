Waikoloa Petroglyph Preserve

This collection of petroglyphs carved in lava rock is so easy to access that it merits a stop, although the Puako Petroglyph Preserve further north is more spectacular and doesn't abut a shopping mall. Many petroglyphs date to the 16th century; some are graphic (humans, birds, canoes) and others cryptic (dots, lines). Western influences appear in the form of horses and English initials. To get here, park at the Kings' Shops and walk for five minutes on the signposted path.

Free one-hour guided tours of the petroglyphs are offered most Thursdays and Fridays, starting at the mall.