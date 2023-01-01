Kuʻualiʻi and Kahapapa Fishponds

Physical evidence of the ancient aquaculture system that once formed a crucial component of Native Hawaiian foodways is located smack-dab behind ʻAnaehoʻomalu Beach (sidenote: ʻAnaehoʻomalu means 'restricted mullet,' a reference to food stocked in the fishponds, and really, the best name for a beach ever). The two fishponds were well stocked with seasonal marine foodstuffs; stories say runners would deliver fresh fish to royalty by sprinting down the nearby Ala Kahakai trail.