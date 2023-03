Keawaiki is as isolated as Big Island beaches get, mainly because the quickest way here is via a 15 to 20 minute walk over an ʻaʻa lava trail that looks like it was plucked from Dante Alighieri's darkest dreams. Your reward for getting here: a rocky, black-sand beach overlooked by a lone palm tree, and the blue ocean – which can be quite rough, so be careful if you swim. The path begins at a parking pull-off near Mile 79.