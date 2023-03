A portion of Ala Kahakai – the King's Trail – winds through Waikoloa, offering a somewhat incongruous dose of ancient Hawaiian history and heritage within Waikoloa's pruned landscape and resort amenities. The trail is accessible via several points located along ‘Anaeho‘omalu Bay beach; note that sharp lava rocks start cropping up as the trail edges near the golf course. Any ruins you may spot along this area fall within protected federal lands.