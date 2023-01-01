Kalahuipuaʻa Historic Trail

The first segment of this easy trail meanders through a 16th-century Hawaiian settlement, passing lava tubes once used as cave shelters and a few other archaeological and geological sites marked by interpretive plaques. The trail then skirts ancient fishponds lined with coconut palms. You can continue walking towards Makaiwa Bay, or loop around the Kalahuipuaʻa Fishponds and back to the start (about 1-1.5 miles round-trip depending on whether you go all the way to the water).

Located on the Mauna Lani Bay resort grounds, the trail starts at a marked parking lot opposite the hotel convenience store.