Here's your daily dose of science: anchialine ponds are coastal ponds that have no surface connection to the ocean, but that nonetheless rise and fall with the tides. A series of such ponds can be found within Waikoloa, where they are maintained and studied by the University of Hawaii. Have a peek at (but don't step in) the clear water to see mollusks, fish and other sea life. The pond trail takes about five minutes to walk.