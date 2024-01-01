Heading toward Puako ‘town’ you’ll pass the Hokuloa United Church on your right. This may be the cutest little white seaside church on the Big Island. Originally built in 1860, the structure fell apart and was then restored in 1990. The congregation is explicitly welcoming of the LGBT community.
