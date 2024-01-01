Hokuloa United Church

South Kohala

Heading toward Puako ‘town’ you’ll pass the Hokuloa United Church on your right. This may be the cutest little white seaside church on the Big Island. Originally built in 1860, the structure fell apart and was then restored in 1990. The congregation is explicitly welcoming of the LGBT community.

Lonely Planet's must-see attractions

  • Gemini North Observatory on top of Mauna Kea mountain peak on Big Island of Hawaii, United States with deep blue sky and volcanic landscape. 1327459248

    Mauna Kea's Summit Area

    25.69 MILES

    At 13,796ft in the air, you are above 40% of the atmosphere and 90% of its water vapor – apparently perfect conditions for growing the giant mushroom-like…

  • Makalawena Beach on Big Island Hawaii, USA, a beautiful remote white sand beach and turquoise water.; Shutterstock ID 1583199166; your: Sloane Tucker; gl: 65050; netsuite: Online Editorial; full: POI 1583199166

    Makalawena Beach

    17.49 MILES

    If what you're after is an almost deserted, postcard-perfect scoop of soft, white-sand beach cupping brilliant blue-green waters, head to 'Maks.' Although…

  • Maniniowali Beach - Kua Bay, Big Island, Hawaii; Shutterstock ID 1467691745; purchase_order: 65050; job: ; client: ; other: 1467691745

    Kua Bay

    15.71 MILES

    This sublime crescent-shaped white-sand beach is fronted by sparkling waters in alternating bands of pale cyan, deeper turquoise, and rich blue. Kua Bay…

  • Hapuna Beach State Park, Big Island, Hawaii 111258845 beach, beautiful, beauty, big, blue, calm, clean, cliff, cloud, coast, hapuna, hawaii, hawaiian, holiday, horizon, island, kona, landscape, nature, ocean, paradise, park, picturesque, recreation, relaxation, resort, rock, sand, sandy, scenery, scenic, sea, seascape, shore, sky, stone, summer, sunny, sunshine, tourism, tourist, tranquil, transparent, travel, tropic, tropical, turquoise, vacation, water, white

    Hapuna Beach State Recreation Area

    1.52 MILES

    Hapuna Beach is world famous for its magnificent half-mile sweep of white powder sand and fabulously clear waters. In summer, waves are calm and allow…

  • The ruins of the major Hawaiian temple at the Pu'ukohola Heiau National Historic Site, Big Island, Hawaii 350300948 abandoned, ancient, beautiful, big, blue, brown, building, cloud, destination, destroyed, exterior, famous, fort, grass, hawaii, heiau, historic, history, island, landmark, landscape, lava, national, nature, oceania, old, outdoors, park, place, polynesian, protection, pu'ukohola, puukohola, religion, remote, rock, rough, rugged, ruin, scenic, shrine, simplicity, site, sky, spirituality, stone, structure, temple, texture, tourism, travel, vibrant, wall, weathered

    Puʻukohola Heiau National Historic Site

    4.02 MILES

    By 1790 Kamehameha the Great had conquered Maui, Lanaʻi and Molokaʻi. But power over his home island of Hawaiʻi was a challenge. When told by a prophet…

  • A thatched canoe house in Kaloko-Honokokau National Historical Park. 1196591794 beaches, big island, canoe house, clean, clear, halau wa'a, hawaii, hawaiian islands, honokohau beach, island of hawai'i, kaloko-honokokau national historical park, kona district, landscape, lush, outdoor, pacific ocean, pristine, scenic, sea, water, waterfall

    Honokohau Beach

    24.13 MILES

    The water is usually too cloudy for snorkeling at this beautiful hook-shaped beach with a mix of black lava, white coral and wave-tossed shells, but just…

  • United States, Hawaii, Big Island,

    Magic Sands Beach

    27.5 MILES

    About 4 miles south of central Kailua-Kona, this small beach (also called White Sands and, officially, Laʻaloa Beach) has turquoise water, great sunsets,…

  • White dry wood branches reaching lava rocks at Beach 69, Waialea, Big Island, hawaii 1747746794 tropical, ocean, wave, hawaii, vacation, coast, rocks, peaceful, shore, tranquil, beautiful, waialea, turquoise, trunk, landscape, pacific, beach 69, black

    Beach 69

    0.76 MILES

    This lovely powdering of white sand is a local favorite but remains somewhat off the tourist radar. Both family-friendly and gay-friendly, its calm,…

