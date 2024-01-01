Pua Mau Place Botanic & Sculpture Garden

South Kohala

LoginSave

In a region that receives only 3in to 10in of annual rainfall, this 13-acre botanic and sculpture garden is a questionable endeavor, but is of interest to botanophiles and those who appreciate a giant statue of a praying mantis and the stubborn will to grow green out of the desert. Note that these gardens were for sale at the time of research.

Lonely Planet's must-see attractions

  • Gemini North Observatory on top of Mauna Kea mountain peak on Big Island of Hawaii, United States with deep blue sky and volcanic landscape. 1327459248

    Mauna Kea's Summit Area

    29.44 MILES

    At 13,796ft in the air, you are above 40% of the atmosphere and 90% of its water vapor – apparently perfect conditions for growing the giant mushroom-like…

  • Makalawena Beach on Big Island Hawaii, USA, a beautiful remote white sand beach and turquoise water.; Shutterstock ID 1583199166; your: Sloane Tucker; gl: 65050; netsuite: Online Editorial; full: POI 1583199166

    Makalawena Beach

    22.54 MILES

    If what you're after is an almost deserted, postcard-perfect scoop of soft, white-sand beach cupping brilliant blue-green waters, head to 'Maks.' Although…

  • Maniniowali Beach - Kua Bay, Big Island, Hawaii; Shutterstock ID 1467691745; purchase_order: 65050; job: ; client: ; other: 1467691745

    Kua Bay

    20.84 MILES

    This sublime crescent-shaped white-sand beach is fronted by sparkling waters in alternating bands of pale cyan, deeper turquoise, and rich blue. Kua Bay…

  • Hapuna Beach State Park, Big Island, Hawaii 111258845 beach, beautiful, beauty, big, blue, calm, clean, cliff, cloud, coast, hapuna, hawaii, hawaiian, holiday, horizon, island, kona, landscape, nature, ocean, paradise, park, picturesque, recreation, relaxation, resort, rock, sand, sandy, scenery, scenic, sea, seascape, shore, sky, stone, summer, sunny, sunshine, tourism, tourist, tranquil, transparent, travel, tropic, tropical, turquoise, vacation, water, white

    Hapuna Beach State Recreation Area

    5.57 MILES

    Hapuna Beach is world famous for its magnificent half-mile sweep of white powder sand and fabulously clear waters. In summer, waves are calm and allow…

  • The ruins of the major Hawaiian temple at the Pu'ukohola Heiau National Historic Site, Big Island, Hawaii 350300948 abandoned, ancient, beautiful, big, blue, brown, building, cloud, destination, destroyed, exterior, famous, fort, grass, hawaii, heiau, historic, history, island, landmark, landscape, lava, national, nature, oceania, old, outdoors, park, place, polynesian, protection, pu'ukohola, puukohola, religion, remote, rock, rough, rugged, ruin, scenic, shrine, simplicity, site, sky, spirituality, stone, structure, temple, texture, tourism, travel, vibrant, wall, weathered

    Puʻukohola Heiau National Historic Site

    3.06 MILES

    By 1790 Kamehameha the Great had conquered Maui, Lanaʻi and Molokaʻi. But power over his home island of Hawaiʻi was a challenge. When told by a prophet…

  • A thatched canoe house in Kaloko-Honokokau National Historical Park. 1196591794 beaches, big island, canoe house, clean, clear, halau wa'a, hawaii, hawaiian islands, honokohau beach, island of hawai'i, kaloko-honokokau national historical park, kona district, landscape, lush, outdoor, pacific ocean, pristine, scenic, sea, water, waterfall

    Honokohau Beach

    29.98 MILES

    The water is usually too cloudy for snorkeling at this beautiful hook-shaped beach with a mix of black lava, white coral and wave-tossed shells, but just…

  • White dry wood branches reaching lava rocks at Beach 69, Waialea, Big Island, hawaii 1747746794 tropical, ocean, wave, hawaii, vacation, coast, rocks, peaceful, shore, tranquil, beautiful, waialea, turquoise, trunk, landscape, pacific, beach 69, black

    Beach 69

    6.29 MILES

    This lovely powdering of white sand is a local favorite but remains somewhat off the tourist radar. Both family-friendly and gay-friendly, its calm,…

  • Hawaii, the Big Island, Mauna Kea Beach 583198357 big, sunbathing, palm, trees, beautiful, swimming, diving, vacation, exotic, resort, sky, surf, hawaii, kona, nature, island, shore, snorkeling, pacific, water, coconut, tropical, coast, mauna kea, sand, blue, ocean, beach, paradise, sailing, travel, landscape

    Mauna Kea Beach

    4.84 MILES

    Crescent-shaped Kaunaʻoa Bay (nicknamed 'Mauna Kea Beach' after Rockefeller built his landmark hotel on it) is blanketed in powdery white sand, with clear…

View more attractions

Nearby South Kohala attractions

1. Hamakua Macadamia Nut Company

1.59 MILES

It's a tourist stop, but a darned good one, featuring a spanking-clean factory, gift shop and generous free samples. This eco-conscious company generates…

2. Kawaihae Harbor

2.32 MILES

This sunny harbor is a good spot for a picnic or a place to just chill and watch the boats roll in. Beware of flies that swarm by the rubbish bins.

3. Pua Ka ʻIlima ʻO Kawaihae

2.86 MILES

This park, which seems to be in a perpetual state of work-in-progress, encompasses 1.4 acres of beach by the Kawaihae breakwater and is the most…

5. Spencer Beach Park

3.53 MILES

Shallow, sandy and gentle, this beach lacks the dramatic sweep of Mauna Kea or Hapuna, but it's ideal for kids and popular with local families. Come to…

6. Mauʻumae Beach

4.03 MILES

What’s not to love about Mauʻumae (pronounced Mao-oo-my)? It has white sand, teal water, shady trees and protected waters – and is even more private than…

7. Mauna Kea Beach

4.84 MILES

Crescent-shaped Kaunaʻoa Bay (nicknamed 'Mauna Kea Beach' after Rockefeller built his landmark hotel on it) is blanketed in powdery white sand, with clear…

8. Hapuna Beach State Recreation Area

5.57 MILES

Hapuna Beach is world famous for its magnificent half-mile sweep of white powder sand and fabulously clear waters. In summer, waves are calm and allow…