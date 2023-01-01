Site of Kamehameha's Birth

A series of low stone walls overlaid on windy grassy fields is all that is left of the birthplace of the most famous monarch in Hawaiian history. Located near Moʻokini Heiau.

According to legend, when Kamehameha was born on a stormy winter night in 1758, his mother received a kahuna's prophecy that her son would be a powerful ruler who would conquer all the islands. Upon hearing this, the high chief of Hawaiʻi ordered all male newborns killed. After Kamehameha was taken to the Moʻokini Heiau for his birth rituals, he was spirited away into hiding.