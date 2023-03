According to legend, Kamehameha the Great carried this rock uphill from the beach to demonstrate his prodigious strength. Much later, when a road crew attempted to move it elsewhere, the rock stubbornly fell off the wagon – a sign that it wanted to stay put. Not wanting to upset Kamehameha's mana (spiritual essence), the workers left it alone. Blink and you'll miss it, on the inland roadside about 2 miles east of Kapaʻau, on a curve just past a small bridge.