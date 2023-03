While it has no beach to speak of, this county park, about 3.5 miles from Kapaʻau, has the best picnic spot around: an elevated pavilion with smashing views of a rocky bay and the motley crew of local surfers brave enough to test its dangerous shore breaks and strong currents. Besides picnic tables, there are barbecue grills, showers, drinking water and portable toilets. The marked turnoff is about 1.5 miles before the Pololu Valley Lookout.