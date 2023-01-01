Secluded ʻAliomanu Beach is a spot frequented primarily by locals, who pole- and throw-net fish and gather limu (edible seaweed). It’s a mile-long stretch of beach, with gritty golden sand, a few rocks in the shallows and crystalline water. Windswept and rugged in winter, it's serene all summer, and a spectacular stretch of virgin beach all year long.

You can get to the beach's pretty northern end by turning onto the second ʻAliomanu Rd, just past mile marker 15 on the Kuhio Hwy. Turn left on to Kalalea View Dr, then drive around 0.5 miles and hang your first right.