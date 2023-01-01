Paliku Beach

Once unofficially known as a nudists' playground, this scenic beach is rarely swimmable, but the rugged and isolated terrain makes for fun beachcombing and rock collecting along the water's edge, where windswept ironwood trees and naupaka and 'ilima flowers add dashes of color. Even if summer swells look manageable, stay ashore unless you are an experienced ocean swimmer.

From October to May dangerous rip currents and a powerful shore break take over. Stick to sunbathing or sunrise beach strolls at that time.

The beach is accessible two ways. You can cycle or walk along Kapa'a's coastal path and turn makai (toward the ocean). Or you can drive Kuhio Hwy to a parking lot with restrooms about halfway between mile markers 11 and 12. Look for the small brown parking and hiking sign. The beach-access footpath cuts through a 300-acre planned community called Kealia Kai (www.kealiakai.com). Public nudity is illegal in Hawaii and the developer has cracked down on folks baring all.