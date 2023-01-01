Kealia Beach Park

Blessed with a wild, near-pristine location, a laid-back vibe and easy access via car or the coastal path, scenic Kealia is the Eastside's best beach. Isolated from residential development, the beach begins at mile marker 10 as you head north on the Kuhio Hwy and continues for more than a mile. Outdoor showers, restrooms, lifeguards, picnic tables and ample parking are available. Natural shade is not, so sunscreen is a must.

The sandy bottom slopes offshore gradually, making it possible to walk out far to catch long rides back. But the pounding barrels can be treacherous and are not recommended for novices; it’s a crushing shore break. A breakwater protects the north end, so swimming and snorkeling are occasionally possible there.