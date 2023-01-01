From the highway, you’d think that Kapaʻa is beachless. But along the coast is a low-key, mile-long ribbon of golden sand. While the whole area is officially a county park called Kapaʻa Beach Park, that name is commonly used only for the northern end, where there’s a grassy field and picnic tables. A further 800 yards north there is a public swimming pool. The best sandy area is at the south end, informally called Lihi Beach, where you’ll find locals hanging out and talking story.

Further to the south is Fuji Beach, nicknamed 'Baby Beach' because an offshore reef creates a shallow, placid pool of water that’s perfect for toddlers.

A good starting point for the paved coastal path is the footbridge just north of Lihi Beach. To get there, turn makai (seaward) on Panihi Rd from the Kuhio Hwy.