Anahola Beach Park

Despite having no sign from the highway, this locals’ beach is an easy getaway. Backed by pines and palms, it's blessed with excellent swimming thanks to a wide, sandy bay with a sheltered cove at the south end. At the beach's choppy northern end is the surf break Unreals.

Because this county park sits on Hawaiian Home Lands, you’ll probably share the beach with Hawaiian families, especially on weekends. Remember, it’s their beach: respect the locals. There are two ways to get here: for the south end, turn off Kuhio Hwy on to Kukuihale Rd at mile marker 13, drive a mile down and then turn on to the dirt beach road. For the north end, take ʻAliomanu Rd at mile marker 14 and park in the sandy lot.