Ever since a landslide altered this once-obvious landmark, the puka (hole) in Puʻu Konanae has been a mere sliver. From slightly north of mile marker 15 on Hwy 56, look back at the mountain, down to the right of the tallest pinnacle: on sunny days, light shines through a slit in the rock face.

Legend says that the original hole was created when a warrior threw his spear through the mountain, causing the water stored within to gush forth as waterfalls.