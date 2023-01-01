Moloaʻa Beach

This classically curved bay appeared in the pilot for Gilligan’s Island. There's a shallow protected swimming area good for families at the north end; to the south, the waters are rougher but there's more sand. When the surf's up stay dry, stroll the beach, and enjoy the comingling of aquamarine shallows and deep blues beyond, and birds flitting about the estuary.

Monk seals can surface on this beach. If you see one, give them space to relax. To get here, follow Koʻolau Rd and turn on to Moloaʻa Rd, which ends about 0.75 miles down at a few beach houses and a little parking area.