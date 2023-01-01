Na ʻAina Kai Botanical Gardens & Sculpture Park

While undeniably pretty in parts – how could it not be, in this clifftops-to-ocean setting? – this private garden holds disappointingly few Hawaiian species and offers little sense of Kaua‘i’s culture and traditions. Tours focus more on the couple who laid it all out, and peppered the lawns with banal ‘lifesize’ sculptures, than on the actual plants. Check schedules online; reservations required.

To get here, turn right onto Wailapa Rd, between Miles 21 and 22 on the Kuhio Hwy, and look for signs.