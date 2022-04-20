Getty Images/Flickr RF

Northeast Florida

The northeast corner of Florida is a jumble of farmland, forests and pasture, urban sprawl and college towns, built-up beaches and bucolic sea islands. You'll find spots like Amelia Island – a natural escape for the country-club crowd – a mere hour's drive north from Jacksonville, one of the most spread out, sprawling cities in the country. Hit the road for a little more and you're in Gainesville, peppered with fair-trade coffee shops and craft cocktail bars (and, to be fair, a raucous fraternity-friendly party scene).

St Augustine, the oldest continuously occupied city in the US, has something for everyone – history, architecture, culture, a gamut of excellent dining and plenty of kid-friendly tourist schmaltz. Further south, you'll find odd-duck antique-laden small towns and (hey, it's Florida) more miles of soft, sandy beach.

Explore Northeast Florida

  • Daytona International Speedway

    The Holy Grail of raceways has a diverse race schedule. Ticket prices skyrocket for good seats at big races, headlined by the Daytona 500 in February. It…

  • Lightner Museum

    Henry Flagler's former Hotel Alcazar is home to this wonderful museum with a little bit of everything, from ornate Gilded Age furnishings to collections…

  • Cummer Museum of Art & Gardens

    This handsome museum, Jacksonville's premier cultural space, has an excellent collection of American and European paintings, Asian decorative art and…

  • F

    Florida Museum of Natural History

    The highlight of this excellent natural-history museum is the expansive Butterfly Rainforest (adult/child $13/6). Hundreds of butterflies from 55 to 65…

  • B

    Blue Spring State Park

    The largest spring on the St Johns River, Blue Spring maintains a constant 72°F. Between November and March it becomes the winter refuge for up to 200…

  • Villa Zorayda Museum

    Looking like a faux Spanish castle from a medieval theme park, this gray edifice was built out of a mix of concrete and local coquina shells in 1883. The…

  • I

    Ichetucknee Springs State Park

    Relax in a giant inner tube and float through gin-clear waters at this popular park, plopped on the lazy, spring-fed Ichetucknee River.

Top attractions

These are our favorite local haunts, touristy spots, and hidden gems throughout Northeast Florida.

  • See

    Daytona International Speedway

    The Holy Grail of raceways has a diverse race schedule. Ticket prices skyrocket for good seats at big races, headlined by the Daytona 500 in February. It…

  • See

    Lightner Museum

    Henry Flagler's former Hotel Alcazar is home to this wonderful museum with a little bit of everything, from ornate Gilded Age furnishings to collections…

  • See

    Cummer Museum of Art & Gardens

    This handsome museum, Jacksonville's premier cultural space, has an excellent collection of American and European paintings, Asian decorative art and…

  • See

    Florida Museum of Natural History

    The highlight of this excellent natural-history museum is the expansive Butterfly Rainforest (adult/child $13/6). Hundreds of butterflies from 55 to 65…

  • See

    Blue Spring State Park

    The largest spring on the St Johns River, Blue Spring maintains a constant 72°F. Between November and March it becomes the winter refuge for up to 200…

  • See

    Villa Zorayda Museum

    Looking like a faux Spanish castle from a medieval theme park, this gray edifice was built out of a mix of concrete and local coquina shells in 1883. The…

  • See

    Ichetucknee Springs State Park

    Relax in a giant inner tube and float through gin-clear waters at this popular park, plopped on the lazy, spring-fed Ichetucknee River.

Guidebooks

Learn more about Northeast Florida

Uncover the heart of travel and be inspired to see new sights with one of Lonely Planet’s in-depth, award-winning guidebooks.