The Cubaness of Little Havana is slightly exaggerated for visitors, though it's still an atmospheric area to explore for an afternoon, with the crack of dominoes, the scent of wafting cigars and salsa spilling out of colorful storefronts.

Little Havana’s main thoroughfare, Calle Ocho (SW 8th St), is the heart of the neighborhood. In many ways, this is every immigrant enclave in the USA – full of restaurants, mom-and-pop convenience shops and phonecard kiosks, except here you get intermittent tourists posing and taking selfies.