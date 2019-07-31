Just five minutes from Memorial Boulevard Park, which honors a number of Cuban heroes, Máximo Gómez is the big beating heart of Miami's Little Havana…
Little Havana
The Cubaness of Little Havana is slightly exaggerated for visitors, though it's still an atmospheric area to explore for an afternoon, with the crack of dominoes, the scent of wafting cigars and salsa spilling out of colorful storefronts.
Little Havana’s main thoroughfare, Calle Ocho (SW 8th St), is the heart of the neighborhood. In many ways, this is every immigrant enclave in the USA – full of restaurants, mom-and-pop convenience shops and phonecard kiosks, except here you get intermittent tourists posing and taking selfies.
Explore Little Havana
- Máximo Gómez Park
Just five minutes from Memorial Boulevard Park, which honors a number of Cuban heroes, Máximo Gómez is the big beating heart of Miami's Little Havana…
- CCuban Memorial Park
Stretching along SW 13th Ave just south of Calle Ocho (SW 8th St), Cuban Memorial Park contains a series of monuments to Cuban and Cuban American icons…
- BBay of Pigs Museum & Library
This small museum is more of a memorial to the 2506th Brigade, otherwise known as the crew of the ill-fated Bay of Pigs invasion. Whatever your thoughts…
- LLittle Havana Art District
This particular stretch of Little Havana is the epicenter of the Viernes Culturales celebration and has a handful of galleries and studios still in…
Top attractions
These are our favorite local haunts, touristy spots, and hidden gems throughout Little Havana.
See
See
See
See
