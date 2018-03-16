Welcome to Fort Myers
Everglades Airboat Nature Tour from Greater Fort Myers/Naples
You’ll be picked up from one of the convenient Greater Fort Myers area locations in the morning and taken by air-conditioned 14-passenger van to the Everglades. Your expert naturalist or biologist guide will first take you on an exciting 60-minute airboat ride through the marshes and swamps of the Western Everglades. Back on dry land, explore sawgrass prairies on a narrated van tour through Big Cypress National Preserve. Spot wildlife such as alligators, turtles and birds as you venture through the Everglades backcountry.Next, enjoy a nature walk through ancient, towering cypress trees where alligators loom. Spot herons, egrets and storks, and maybe otters, bears, pigs, deer and panthers!Break for lunch in the afternoon at a restaurant in the heart of the Everglades, where you’ll dine on several entrees. You can even try some alligator appetizers! Your final adventure will be a relaxing 1-hour boat cruise through mangrove-lined waters. Navigate the islands – there are more than 10,000 in the Everglades! – and watch for manatees, sea turtles, osprey and even dolphins.Throughout your tour, your knowledgeable guide will provide informative, entertaining commentary and answer any questions you have about the ecosystems and animals.Please note: if your hotel is not on the list provided then pickup will be at the Parker Promenade.
Fort Myers Beach Dolphin and Wildlife Cruise
Welcome aboard vessel Phoenix for this cruise. She is a beautiful, comfortable, and very stable 38' boat. She offers shade, a small, bathroom, and is handicap accessible. Join a Certified Florida Master naturalist guides for a 90 minute cruise of Estero Bay and the surrounding waters of Fort Myers Beach. Have the opportunity to see wild dolphins, manatees, many different species of birds, and other wildlife. Cruise the estuarine waters of Estero bay aquatic preserve, learn about rookery islands, native wildlife, and see Lover's Key state Park and many surrounding mangrove islands. Bring your favorite snacks and drinks, and make sure you don't forget that camera!Perfect for wildlife enthusiasts, birders, and family friendly for any age. Small coolers are welcomed. Tour departs Fort Myers Beach and free parking is available.
Fort Myers Coastal Sealife Dolphin and Shelling Cruise
This cruise is the best to the see the most wildlife and such a great value! You will also have the opportunity to encounter and learn about local sealife, such as conchs, sea stars, urchins, and more!Dress for the beach in case you want to take a swim and don't forget your camera! Small coolers welcome. Drinks and snacks available for purchase prior to departure.Hop aboard vessel Phoenix for this cruise. She is a beautiful, very stable, 38' boat with shade and a small restroom on board. Handicap accessible (31 inch gate opening).Please note: Handicap and standard wheelchair accessible. However the bathroom requires 2 steps to get in and out of. There are 2 steps to get down to the beach from the boat and back up, so if you want to stay on the boat, there is shade and the captain will be more than happy to chat and enjoy the view with you.
Everglades Adventure from Greater Fort Myers or Naples
After pickup from one of the convenient locations in the Greater Fort Myers/Naples area, head by air-conditioned mini-coach to the Everglades. Along the way, learn the about the ecosystems and wildlife of this vast park from your expert naturalist guide. When you arrive, go on an exciting airboat ride through the marshes and swamps of the Western Everglades and see herons, egrets, gallinules and spoonbills. From the safety of your airboat, your guide will point out alligators looming in the water and on the banks, but don't worry, they won't hurt you! Afterward, enjoy an educational presentation featuring alligators, turtles and snakes. You'll be able to see these amazing creatures up close! Please note: if your hotel is not on the list provided then pickup will be at the Parker Promenade.
Everglades Adventure Day with Swamp Buggy and Airboat Rides
Get ready to enjoy a full day tour beginning at 9am, with an approximate return of 4:30pm. This tour includes a narrated van transportation to the Everglades with a certified naturalist guide or biologist and a thrilling 45 minute airboat ride through the Everglades mangrove swamp, sawgrass prairie, and marsh habitats!All of this adventure sure does work up an appetite, so a sit down lunch is provided in Everglades City complete with fried alligator tail. The full menu includes grouper, shrimp, clam strips, chicken, hamburgers, and salads. There are gluten-free, vegan, and vegetarian options as well.A narrated 40 minute swamp buggy ride through marsh prairie and cypress hardwood swamp kicks off the second portion of this tour, where you will be taken to a reptile and exotic bird exhibit. The animals in this exhibit are rescues and a portion of you ticket sales goes towards their care.You will finally finish up with a wildlife drive in the Big Cypress National Preserve to find and observe alligators and birds in their natural habitat.
Fort Myers Sunset Cruise
After the sun goes down you will make our way back to port with a beautiful dusk lit sky. This cruise is laid back and a great way to wind down the day. Cruise is in Estero Bay and Gulf of Mexico. Bring your favorite drinks.The boat is a beautiful 38' power very stable catamaran (like a pontoon but better) with shade, and a small restroom on board.Please note: Small Coolers and adult beverages welcome, and this tour is wheelchair accessible.