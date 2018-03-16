Everglades Airboat Nature Tour from Greater Fort Myers/Naples

You’ll be picked up from one of the convenient Greater Fort Myers area locations in the morning and taken by air-conditioned 14-passenger van to the Everglades. Your expert naturalist or biologist guide will first take you on an exciting 60-minute airboat ride through the marshes and swamps of the Western Everglades. Back on dry land, explore sawgrass prairies on a narrated van tour through Big Cypress National Preserve. Spot wildlife such as alligators, turtles and birds as you venture through the Everglades backcountry.Next, enjoy a nature walk through ancient, towering cypress trees where alligators loom. Spot herons, egrets and storks, and maybe otters, bears, pigs, deer and panthers!Break for lunch in the afternoon at a restaurant in the heart of the Everglades, where you’ll dine on several entrees. You can even try some alligator appetizers! Your final adventure will be a relaxing 1-hour boat cruise through mangrove-lined waters. Navigate the islands – there are more than 10,000 in the Everglades! – and watch for manatees, sea turtles, osprey and even dolphins.Throughout your tour, your knowledgeable guide will provide informative, entertaining commentary and answer any questions you have about the ecosystems and animals.Please note: if your hotel is not on the list provided then pickup will be at the Parker Promenade.