Stop in at White Silo Farm winery for a tasting of specialty wines made from farm-grown fruit. Lisa and Eric also host local art showings and quarterly farm-to-table dinners, and produce an eclectic mix of vino from nontraditional sources like blackberry, quince and even rhubarb.
Lonely Planet's must-see attractions
26.81 MILES
The 300,000-sq-ft former Nabisco box-printing factory beside the Hudson River is now a storehouse for a series of stunning monumental works by the likes…
26.93 MILES
This 80-acre parcel was purchased in the 1990s by a consortium of well-intentioned and well-heeled New Cannanites to save the property from development…
Aldrich Contemporary Art Museum
21.44 MILES
Swing into the parking lot of this spotless white clapboard mansion, which was once the town store and is now a brilliant contemporary gallery…
12.57 MILES
The best swimming in the Litchfield Hills is at this state park, 3.5 miles west of Bantam. The not-even-1-mile 'tower trail' leads to the stone Mt Tom…
26.71 MILES
Rangers lead interesting hour-long tours around Springwood, the home of Franklin D Roosevelt (FDR) who won a record four presidential elections and led…
29.12 MILES
Whether or not you choose to take a campus tour of the historic US military academy, this museum, which traces the role of war and the military throughout…
23.75 MILES
Nestled in the White Hills of Shelton you'll find the 150-year-old, 400-acre Jones Family Farm, home of one of the premier wineries in the state. Aside…
24.8 MILES
This is the main eastern entrance (with parking) to what was once a railroad bridge (built in 1889) crossing the Hudson. Today it's the world's longest…
Nearby Connecticut attractions
5.39 MILES
On the western shore of Candlewood Lake, Squantz Pond State Park is popular with leaf-peepers, who come to amble the pretty shoreline (for free, from…
10.36 MILES
On the northern shore of Lake Waramaug, Hopkins Vineyard produces eminently drinkable wines from predominantly French American hybrid grapes. Come for…
3. Connecticut Industrial Museum
10.4 MILES
Kids love this hands-on outdoor free-for-all cared for by the Connecticut Antique Machinery Association, with all manner of steam-powered locomotives,…
10.44 MILES
Traditional, though quirky, Sloane-Stanley Museum is a barn full of early American tools and implements – some dating from the 17th century – lovingly…
12.2 MILES
This wooded oasis 2 miles north of Kent offers over 80 miles of hiking trails which crest the rocky ridges of Cobble Mountain, affording panoramic views…
12.97 MILES
Denis Curtiss has turned his yard into a veritable menagerie of cast-iron giraffes, hippos, turtles, elephants, herons and even a few people. They're…
13.44 MILES
A rather amazing and popular site, you can walk a quarter-mile to the top – where there's a gushing 70ft waterfall – stopping at various platforms along…