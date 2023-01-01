The town’s religious history extends to the founding of the first theological seminary in the USA by local resident Reverend Joseph Bellamy. His home, the Bellamy-Ferriday House & Garden, a 1750s clapboard mansion, is a treasure trove of delftware, Asian art and period furnishings. Equally exquisite is the garden, the design of latter-day owner Caroline Ferriday, who designed it to resemble an Aubusson Persian carpet, its geometrical box hedges infilled with frothing peonies, lilacs and heirloom roses.

Bethlehem is 8 miles south of Litchfield. From Danbury (30 miles), take I-84 and CT 6.