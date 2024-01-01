Litchfield Distillery Batchers

In just a few years David and Jack have produced some prime hooch: award-winning bourbons, gins and vodkas (100% Connecticut corn!) made in small batches here in the Litchfield Hills. Some (but not all) secrets of the distiller's trade are revealed in a short but interesting tasting tour. Reservations advised.
Lonely Planet's must-see attractions
28.44 MILES
In 2015 the nation's oldest public art museum completed a five-year, $33-million renovation, renewing 32 galleries and 15 public spaces. The Wadsworth…
27.07 MILES
For 17 years, encompassing the most productive period of his life, Samuel Langhorne Clemens (1835–1910) and his family lived in this striking orange-and…
New Britain Museum of American Art
22.63 MILES
Moved to its present, modern premises in 2003 in honor of its centenary, the impressive yet little-known New Britain Museum of American Art houses a stand…
28.67 MILES
Designed by Argentinian architect Cesar Pelli, the Connecticut Science Center is both an exciting architectural space and an absorbing museum for adults…
27.99 MILES
This museum, housed in the Connecticut State Library on Capitol Hill and renowned for its impressive genealogy library, packs a punch for US history buffs…
26.2 MILES
Known for its collection of 15,000 rose bushes, the 102-acre Elizabeth Park was donated to the city by a wealthy industrialist, who asked that it be named…
3.8 MILES
The best swimming in the Litchfield Hills is at this state park, 3.5 miles west of Bantam. The not-even-1-mile 'tower trail' leads to the stone Mt Tom…
28.16 MILES
The Capitol overlooks the 37-acre Bushnell Park, the first public park in the USA built with taxpayers' money. It was designed by Jacob Weidenmann and…
Nearby Connecticut attractions
1. Tapping Reeve House & Litchfield Law School
2.13 MILES
In 1775 Tapping Reeve established the English-speaking world's first law school at his home. When attendance overwhelmed his own house, he built the…
2.22 MILES
This museum features a small permanent collection, including a modest photographic chronicle of the town and a dress-up box with Colonial clothes for…
2.8 MILES
Whether you’re seeking enlightenment or just a peaceful stroll on wooded paths, this beautiful fieldstone replica of the Grotto Lourdes in France,…
2.93 MILES
The veranda overlooking the state’s first wine-producing vineyard (established 1975) sets the mood, while chocolate and cheese pairings make it even more…
3.92 MILES
This forest was once the estate of Edith Morton Chase. You can visit her grand Tudor-style summer home, complete with its original furnishings (free…
7. Bellamy-Ferriday House & Garden
5.76 MILES
The town’s religious history extends to the founding of the first theological seminary in the USA by local resident Reverend Joseph Bellamy. His home, the…
6.98 MILES
On the northern shore of Lake Waramaug, Hopkins Vineyard produces eminently drinkable wines from predominantly French American hybrid grapes. Come for…