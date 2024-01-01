On the western shore of Candlewood Lake, Squantz Pond State Park is popular with leaf-peepers, who come to amble the pretty shoreline (for free, from October to April). In the summer, though, it's swimmers, fishers and hikers who come to enjoy the waters, and the trails through the woods which slope down to the clear blue lake.
25.08 MILES
Inspired by Mies van der Rohe, this icon of mid-century modern architecture was the home of late Pritzker Prize–winner Philip Johnson and his art…
26.45 MILES
The 300,000-sq-ft former Nabisco box-printing factory beside the Hudson River is now a storehouse for a series of stunning monumental works by the likes…
26.14 MILES
The Westport Arts Center is right on the river and has a busy schedule of changing exhibits, kids' classes and performances.
21.59 MILES
This 80-acre parcel was purchased in the 1990s by a consortium of well-intentioned and well-heeled New Cannanites to save the property from development…
Aldrich Contemporary Art Museum
16.09 MILES
Swing into the parking lot of this spotless white clapboard mansion, which was once the town store and is now a brilliant contemporary gallery…
Stepping Stones Museum for Children
27.74 MILES
This museum is bursting with interactive, instructive fun, from the weather cycle to gravity to the principles of conservation. The Toddler Terrain is a…
16.17 MILES
The best swimming in the Litchfield Hills is at this state park, 3.5 miles west of Bantam. The not-even-1-mile 'tower trail' leads to the stone Mt Tom…
29.85 MILES
Rangers lead interesting hour-long tours around Springwood, the home of Franklin D Roosevelt (FDR) who won a record four presidential elections and led…
5.39 MILES
Stop in at White Silo Farm winery for a tasting of specialty wines made from farm-grown fruit. Lisa and Eric also host local art showings and quarterly…
14.82 MILES
On the northern shore of Lake Waramaug, Hopkins Vineyard produces eminently drinkable wines from predominantly French American hybrid grapes. Come for…
15.77 MILES
Kids love this hands-on outdoor free-for-all cared for by the Connecticut Antique Machinery Association, with all manner of steam-powered locomotives,…
15.81 MILES
Traditional, though quirky, Sloane-Stanley Museum is a barn full of early American tools and implements – some dating from the 17th century – lovingly…
