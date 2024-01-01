Squantz Pond State Park

Connecticut

On the western shore of Candlewood Lake, Squantz Pond State Park is popular with leaf-peepers, who come to amble the pretty shoreline (for free, from October to April). In the summer, though, it's swimmers, fishers and hikers who come to enjoy the waters, and the trails through the woods which slope down to the clear blue lake.

