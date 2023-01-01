A rather amazing and popular site, you can walk a quarter-mile to the top – where there's a gushing 70ft waterfall – stopping at various platforms along the way to view the series of different minifalls. There are more easily graded switchback trails through the pine forest if you want to descend a bit more gently, and at the bottom, you can dip your feet in the cool mountain water. Nice picnic spot, too.

If roaring waters are your thing, head up to Great Falls, just 16 miles north of here in Canaan, when dam-controlled waters are released in the spring.