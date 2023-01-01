Audubon Sharon Center

The Audubon Society operates the Audubon Center on CT 4 between Cornwall Bridge and Sharon. There is a raptor aviary, which houses 16 species of birds, including a peregrine falcon, a bald eagle and a great horned owl. The center also takes in snakes, turtles and lizards that are injured and unable to survive in the wild, and household pets that can no longer be cared for. There are also eight walking trails, with accompanying trail maps completed in fall 2018.