This church looks like it was scooped straight out of the Russian countryside and deposited here. But famed Chicago architect Louis Sullivan actually designed the 1903 stunner and its octagonal dome, front bell tower, and stucco and wood-framed exterior. Czar Nicholas II helped fund the structure, which is now a city landmark. Cathedral staff give tours of the gilded interior twice a month on Saturdays at noon.
Holy Trinity Russian Orthodox Cathedral
Wicker Park, Bucktown & Ukrainian Village
