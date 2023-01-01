Ukrainian Institute of Modern Art

Founded in 1971, this collection acts as the westernmost anchor to a string of West Town art galleries. Two rooms display a permanent collection of colorful paintings and sculpture (which rotates a few times per year) as well as provocative temporary exhibits, done in various media. While most artists are Ukrainian, plenty of other locals get wall space, too.

The small galleries make for a quick and easy browse. Afterward, keep the Ukrainian theme going by checking out the resplendent churches and the Ukrainian National Museum nearby.