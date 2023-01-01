The Paseo Boricua, aka Puerto Rican Promenade, is a half-mile-long stretch of Division St where many Puerto Rican shops and restaurants do business. It’s marked at either end by an enormous Puerto Rican flag sculpture that arches over the road; the eastern flag stands beside Artesian Ave, while the western one is at Mozart St. Striking murals cover many of the storefronts.

The area has long been the epicenter of Chicago’s 103,000-strong Puerto Rican community. It's also known as Puerto Rico Town.