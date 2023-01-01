Ukrainian National Museum

Across from one of the Ukrainian Village's larger churches, this small museum packs in a massive amount of information about the history, culture and politics of Ukraine and its people. Exhibits include dozens of beautiful, intricately decorated eggshells (known as pysanky), plus traditional costumes from various regions of the country, Cossack weaponry and Ukrainian handicrafts and instruments. Somber displays relate the history of Stalin's engineered famine that killed millions of Ukrainian peasants and of the 2004 'Orange Revolution.'

Around Easter the museum holds several workshops ($35) that will teach you how to make your own pysanky. Call to reserve a space.