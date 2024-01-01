This church was founded by traditionalists from nearby St Nicholas cathedral, who broke away over liturgical differences and built this showy church in 1975. It makes up for its paucity of domes (only five) with a massive mosaic above the entrance showing Grand Duke Vladimir of Kiev's conversion to Christianity in AD 988.
Sts Volodymyr & Olha Church
Wicker Park, Bucktown & Ukrainian Village
