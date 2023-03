The neighborhood's favorite green space is home to softball fields, a children's water playground, a winter ice rink, an active dog park, and indoor and outdoor movies.

If you're here anytime from May through September, stop by to see a 16-inch softball game in action. Chicago invented the game a century ago; it uses the same rules as normal softball, but with shorter games, a bigger, squishier ball and no gloves or mitts on the fielders. There's a league that plays in the park on Sundays.