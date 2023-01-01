Galleries, studios and workshops fill the landmark Flat Iron Building, with contemporary painters, realist photographers, digital animators, pop-art printmakers, experimental videographers and metal sculptors all doing their thing here. There’s an open house on the first Friday of every month (6pm to 10pm; suggested donation $5), as well as group shows around the winter holidays. You can usually walk inside and see what's going on any day.
Flat Iron Building
Wicker Park, Bucktown & Ukrainian Village
