St Francis Winery & Vineyards

The vineyards are scenic and all, but the real reason to visit St Francis is the much-lauded food-pairing experience. The mouthwatering, multicourse affair is hosted by amiable and informative wine experts and includes things such as braised Kurobuta pork with Okinawan sweet potatoes paired with cab franc, and American Wagyu strip loin and chanterelles paired with an old-vine zin. Seatings at 11am, 1pm and 3pm, Thursday to Monday. Spots fill fast; book well in advance.