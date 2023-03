There are 30 miles of fantastic hiking – when it's not blazingly hot. On clear days, Bald Mountain has drop-dead views to the sea, while the Brushy Peaks Trail peers into Napa Valley. Both are moderately strenuous; plan on a three-hour round-trip. Bikes and horses can use perimeter trails seasonally.

There's a small but well-stocked visitor center.

The wildfires of 2017 affected this park, but it's recovering well and is back open.