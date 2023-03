Say g’day to Chris the Aussie winemaker at Loxton, a no-frills winery with million-dollar views of the grapes you'll actually be tasting. The tasting room contains a small warehouse where racing cars were once designed, and there you can sample wonderful Syrah and Zinfandel; non-oaky, fruit-forward Chardonnay; and good port. Bottles cost $17 to $32.