If you’re new to wine, make Benziger your first stop for Sonoma’s best crash course in winemaking. The worthwhile tour (reservations recommended) includes an open-air tram ride (weather permitting) through biodynamic vineyards and a five-wine tasting. Great picnicking, excellent for families. The large-production wine is OK (head for the reserves); the tour’s the thing. Bottles are $20 to $80.